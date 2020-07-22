Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $202,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 59,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,133. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

