Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,294. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

