Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 41,497 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,497 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 894,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

