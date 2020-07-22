Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

