Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in W W Grainger by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

GWW traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $340.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,446. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.84 and its 200 day moving average is $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

