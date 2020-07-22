Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

