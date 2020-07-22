Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 390 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 101,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

