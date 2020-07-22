Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $578.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.27.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total transaction of C$31,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,023,026.88. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total transaction of C$691,995.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$872,032.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,218.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

