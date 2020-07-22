Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 6.4%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.97, 158,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 45,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.
