Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Exor Investments UK LLP

Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,685 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 17.1% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP owned about 2.57% of Cameco worth $104,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,045,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 145,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.