Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.12

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$94.12 and last traded at C$93.89, with a volume of 248479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

