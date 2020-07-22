Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,088. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.