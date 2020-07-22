Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,707. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

