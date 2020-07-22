Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.69

Shares of Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.69 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 31536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -54.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

