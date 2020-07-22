Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.39

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 54720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

