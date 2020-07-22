Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.99. 12,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

