Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 40,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

