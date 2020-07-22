Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Range Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 89,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,011. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

