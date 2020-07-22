Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. PG&E comprises 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 444,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,944,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

