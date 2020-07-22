Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 344,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

