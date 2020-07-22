Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 72,965 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. DISH Network makes up approximately 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $10,961,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $3,850,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $3,146,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,442. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

