Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 83,916 Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 349,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

