Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $1.78 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. EQT accounts for 1.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $63,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,400,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 203.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 154,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. EQT’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

