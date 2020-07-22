Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 76.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 4,232,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,012,378. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

