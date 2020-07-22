Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

MCD stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,633. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

