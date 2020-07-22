Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 93,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.