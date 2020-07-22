Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after buying an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Bass sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $746,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,100.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. 87,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

