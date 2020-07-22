Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Transocean makes up approximately 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,054 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,677 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 239,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,409,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DNB Markets downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

