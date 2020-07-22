Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Crescent Point Energy makes up about 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,555. The stock has a market cap of $920.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.