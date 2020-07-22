Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 200,132 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. General Electric makes up about 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,218,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,893,704. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

