Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $311.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.41. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

