Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

ECL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

