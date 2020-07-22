Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 30,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,182. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

