Cfra Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Strong-Buy

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

