Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.75

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 146950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.