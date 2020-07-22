CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.44

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 111901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$499.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.1398613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

