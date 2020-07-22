CIBC Boosts Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $16.00

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 489.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

