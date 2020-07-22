CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$16.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.58. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,424.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.