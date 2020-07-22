CIBC Raises Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $235.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.12. 28,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.