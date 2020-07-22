CIBC Raises Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $235.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.
NYSE:FNV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.12. 28,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
