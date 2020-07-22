CIBC Raises Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Price Target to $15.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.01.

SAND stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,880. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,797,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

