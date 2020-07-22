CIBC Trims OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price to $2.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 108,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,825. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 659.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.