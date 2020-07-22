CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,834 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after buying an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

