Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.05. 19,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 188,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Clorox by 307.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

