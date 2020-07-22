Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

