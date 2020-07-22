CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

CME Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,881. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

