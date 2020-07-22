Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Cut by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

