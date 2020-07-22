Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.92

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$82.92 and last traded at C$82.39, with a volume of 2778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

