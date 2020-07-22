Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

