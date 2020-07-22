Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $135,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 212,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.