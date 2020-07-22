Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 1,098,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.